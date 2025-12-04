Head-To-Head Contrast: Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) & Enviri (NYSE:NVRI)

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) and Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Enviri and Quest Resource, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviri 1 0 0 0 1.00 Quest Resource 1 3 0 0 1.75

Quest Resource has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 21.95%. Given Quest Resource’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quest Resource is more favorable than Enviri.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Enviri has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quest Resource has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

93.4% of Enviri shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Quest Resource shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Enviri shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Quest Resource shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enviri and Quest Resource”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enviri $2.24 billion 0.65 -$127.97 million ($2.08) -8.71 Quest Resource $288.53 million 0.13 -$15.06 million ($1.11) -1.66

Quest Resource has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enviri. Enviri is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quest Resource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Enviri and Quest Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviri -7.42% -9.80% -1.55% Quest Resource -8.89% -12.96% -3.70%

Summary

Enviri beats Quest Resource on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enviri

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris. This segment also produces and sells value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream, including road surfacing and materials, such as slag-based asphalt product under the SteelPhal brand; abrasives and roofing materials under the BLACK BEAUTY and SURE/CUT brand names; Metallurgical Additives; agriculture and turf products comprising soil conditioners and fertilizers under the CrossOver and AgrowSil brands; and cement additives. The Clean Earth segment provides specialty waste processing, treatment, recycling, and beneficial reuse solutions for waste needs, such as hazardous, non-hazardous, and contaminated soils and dredged materials to industrial, retail, healthcare, and construction industries. The company was formerly known as Harsco Corporation and changed its name to Enviri Corporation in June 2023. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes. It offers antifreeze and windshield washer fluid, dumpster and compacting equipment, and other minor ancillary services. In addition, the company offers landfill diversion services. Its services focus on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, grocers, and other retailers; automotive maintenance, quick lube, dealerships, and collision repair; transportation, logistics, and internal fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; restaurant chains and food operations; and construction and demolition projects. The company markets its services to automotive, manufacturing, hospitality and retail, construction and demolition, and commercial and multi-family property management industries through direct sales force and strategic partnerships. The company was formerly known as Infinity Resources Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Quest Resource Holding Corporation in October 2013. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is headquartered in The Colony, Texas.

