Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) vs. Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Head to Head Contrast

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) and Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Manulife Financial and Security National Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manulife Financial 0 0 5 0 3.00 Security National Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Manulife Financial currently has a consensus target price of $49.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.37%. Given Manulife Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Manulife Financial is more favorable than Security National Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

52.6% of Manulife Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of Security National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Manulife Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Security National Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Manulife Financial has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security National Financial has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Manulife Financial and Security National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manulife Financial 9.81% 16.11% 0.75% Security National Financial 5.46% 5.30% 1.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Manulife Financial and Security National Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manulife Financial $50.82 billion 1.18 $4.11 billion $2.25 15.78 Security National Financial $341.70 million 0.66 $26.54 million $0.73 11.93

Manulife Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Security National Financial. Security National Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manulife Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Manulife Financial beats Security National Financial on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks. The Insurance and Annuity Products segment provides deposit and credit products; and individual life insurance, individual and group long-term care insurance, and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through multiple distribution channels, including insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing. The Corporate and Other segment is involved in the property and casualty reinsurance businesses; and run-off reinsurance operations, including variable annuities, and accident and health. The company also manages timberland and agricultural portfolios; and engages in insurance agency, investment counseling and dealer, portfolio and mutual fund management, property and casualty insurance, and mutual fund dealer businesses. In addition, it provides integrated banking products and services. The company was incorporated in 1887 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Security National Financial

(Get Free Report)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in Utah; one cemetery in California; and four mortuaries and one cemetery in New Mexico. This segment also offers plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, urns, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgages segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and builders, as well as directly with consumers. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.