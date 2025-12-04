Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bionano Genomics (BNGO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) recently:
- 12/1/2025 – Bionano Genomics had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/25/2025 – Bionano Genomics had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/24/2025 – Bionano Genomics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.00.
- 11/13/2025 – Bionano Genomics had its “sell (e)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 10/8/2025 – Bionano Genomics had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.
