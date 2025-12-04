Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Truist Financial

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.54.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of HST stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $17.29. 1,330,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,299,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.18. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $19.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 12.43%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.030 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $554,669,000. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 475.8% in the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 7,061,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834,750 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,390,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096,099 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $69,989,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 508.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,631,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

