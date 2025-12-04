FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $29.9590, with a volume of 12489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 0.4%

The stock has a market cap of $881.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQDF. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $30,000.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

