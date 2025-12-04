Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $242.00 and last traded at $242.1750, with a volume of 120758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $238.21.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Natera from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on Natera from $197.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Natera to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Natera from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.53.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.35 and a 200 day moving average of $172.56. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.77 and a beta of 1.63.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.25). Natera had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $592.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roy D. Baynes sold 7,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.08, for a total transaction of $1,710,577.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,525.72. The trade was a 29.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total value of $17,709,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,154,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,529,231.76. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 307,687 shares of company stock valued at $63,466,360 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 95.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 83.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

