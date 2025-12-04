Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.45 and last traded at $12.3802, with a volume of 142296 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

A number of analysts have commented on VWAGY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Research lowered Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.12.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). Volkswagen had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 1.99%.The firm had revenue of $93.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.07 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

