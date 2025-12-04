Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $193.59 and last traded at $191.9870, with a volume of 45707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.67.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Communication Services ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

