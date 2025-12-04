iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$46.51 and last traded at C$46.50, with a volume of 403106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$46.17.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$45.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.67.

About iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index , net of expenses. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will primarily invest in Canadian equity securities. The Index is a strategy index focused on dividend income.

