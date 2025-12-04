Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sumitomo Corp. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.30 and last traded at $32.25, with a volume of 37242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.4950.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Sumitomo Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average is $27.87.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 8.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sumitomo

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

Further Reading

