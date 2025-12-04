Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD)

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 12,526 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 86% compared to the average volume of 6,734 call options.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Up 1.8%

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,155,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,145,822. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $69.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the second quarter valued at $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $756,000.

About ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

