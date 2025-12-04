Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Shares Down 7.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) fell 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.84 and last traded at C$2.84. 521,090 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,028,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.06.

Santacruz Silver Mining Stock Down 7.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Get Santacruz Silver Mining alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Santacruz Silver Mining news, Director Roland Lohner sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.26, for a total transaction of C$226,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 531,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,200,738. The trade was a 15.84% decrease in their position. Also, Director W. Barry Girling sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.28, for a total transaction of C$45,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,215,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,772,252. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold a total of 525,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,660 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.