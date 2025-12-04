EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.29 and last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 102344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EZPW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Friday, November 14th. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price target on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of EZCORP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EZCORP

EZCORP Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. EZCORP had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 8.60%.The business had revenue of $335.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.09 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EZCORP news, Director Matthew W. Appel sold 9,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $162,864.76. Following the sale, the director owned 133,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,345.42. This trade represents a 6.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EZCORP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the third quarter worth about $29,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in EZCORP during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in EZCORP by 239.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in EZCORP by 15,019.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 126.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.