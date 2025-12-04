REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Hits New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $36.37 and last traded at $34.3850, with a volume of 37702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.50.

The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $175.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 7.91%.During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of REX American Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Institutional Trading of REX American Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REX. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in REX American Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 97.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in REX American Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 59.2% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REX American Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.38.

REX American Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.