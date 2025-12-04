EQB (TSE:EQB) Stock Price Up 10.5% – Still a Buy?

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$96.62 and last traded at C$96.00. Approximately 143,832 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 110,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$86.85.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQB shares. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of EQB from C$110.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. CIBC dropped their price target on EQB from C$126.00 to C$116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of EQB from C$124.00 to C$112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. TD Securities dropped their target price on EQB from C$105.00 to C$96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Finally, Veritas raised EQB to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$101.40.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$89.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$94.57. The firm has a market cap of C$3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.17.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported C$6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EQB had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 13.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EQB Inc. will post 12.5988235 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.

