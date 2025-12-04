Investors Purchase Large Volume of Synaptics Put Options (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,330 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 862% compared to the typical daily volume of 346 put options.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth $6,991,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $750,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Synaptics by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,381,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.73. The stock had a trading volume of 89,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,771. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.82. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $89.81. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Synaptics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Several analysts have issued reports on SYNA shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Synaptics in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.88.
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
