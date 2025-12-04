Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK)

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 23,749 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 154% compared to the average volume of 9,366 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on RBRK shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rubrik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Rubrik from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Rubrik from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. CIBC raised their price target on Rubrik from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.06.

Rubrik Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of RBRK stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.48. 1,521,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,287. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average of $83.73. Rubrik has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 0.32.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $309.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. Analysts expect that Rubrik will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rubrik

In other news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $243,110.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 509,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,358,682.46. The trade was a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $619,368.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 998 shares in the company, valued at $68,612.50. The trade was a 90.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 115,966 shares of company stock worth $8,777,876 over the last 90 days. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubrik

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,022,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077,513 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rubrik during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,132,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Rubrik by 44.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,462,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,814,000 after buying an additional 1,380,941 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rubrik by 388.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,309,000 after buying an additional 1,237,014 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Rubrik by 101.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,437,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,476 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Featured Articles

