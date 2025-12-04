BrightView (NYSE:BV) Upgraded at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BV. Zacks Research raised shares of BrightView from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BrightView from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BrightView from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of BrightView in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on BrightView from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightView has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get BrightView alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BV

BrightView Trading Up 0.3%

BrightView stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 48,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,855. BrightView has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $18.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). BrightView had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $702.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. BrightView’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BrightView will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BrightView

In other BrightView news, Director William L. Cornog purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,200. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 35,000 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $441,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 142,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,129.96. This represents a 19.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightView

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BrightView during the 3rd quarter worth $61,076,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrightView in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,565,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,079,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,622,000 after buying an additional 1,070,339 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in BrightView by 40.9% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,568,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BrightView by 52.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,424,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,362,000 after acquiring an additional 833,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About BrightView

(Get Free Report)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.