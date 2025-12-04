Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given New $435.00 Price Target at Barclays

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from $417.00 to $435.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ROK. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.56.

NYSE:ROK traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $404.36. 212,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,220. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $364.60 and its 200-day moving average is $346.32. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $406.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 10.42%.The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $300,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,795. This represents a 45.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 61,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.56, for a total transaction of $24,159,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 83,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,841,311.88. This trade represents a 42.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 87,275 shares of company stock valued at $33,125,505 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 11.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,091,000 after acquiring an additional 191,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $6,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

