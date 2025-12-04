C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Earns “Underperform” Rating from DA Davidson

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AI. Wall Street Zen lowered C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of C3.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.92.

AI stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.12. 5,988,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,573,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.22. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $45.08.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 40.69% and a negative net margin of 92.08%.The firm had revenue of $75.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, Chairman Thomas M. Siebel sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $241,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 15,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,608.56. The trade was a 51.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert David Schilling sold 470,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $8,133,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,011,327 shares in the company, valued at $17,485,843.83. The trade was a 31.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,318,479 shares of company stock worth $39,632,315 over the last three months. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in C3.ai during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 683.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in C3.ai in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in C3.ai by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

