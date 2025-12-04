Ferguson (NYSE:FERG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ferguson from $268.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Ferguson from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.71.

Ferguson Stock Performance

NYSE FERG traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $250.69. The company had a trading volume of 379,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,271. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.43. The stock has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $256.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 6.03%.

Insider Transactions at Ferguson

In other news, insider James A. Paisley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.97, for a total transaction of $710,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,940.67. This represents a 57.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Brundage sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,279,864.92. This trade represents a 5.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 29,264 shares of company stock worth $6,853,349 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferguson

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 106.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ferguson by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Ferguson by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 82,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,454,000 after acquiring an additional 33,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 7.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferguson

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

Further Reading

