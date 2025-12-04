nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $25.57, but opened at $27.05. nCino shares last traded at $25.4410, with a volume of 1,579,792 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.31 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.910 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.210-0.220 EPS.

Get nCino alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on nCino from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Insider Transactions at nCino

In related news, CEO Sean Desmond sold 10,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $258,254.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 618,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,965,988.57. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider April Rieger sold 4,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $122,107.11. Following the transaction, the insider owned 229,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,930,466.94. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,940,562 shares of company stock valued at $118,143,440. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,666,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,491,000 after buying an additional 836,182 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of nCino by 4.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of nCino by 27.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,697,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,099,000 after acquiring an additional 94,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth about $7,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -87.80, a PEG ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average is $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.