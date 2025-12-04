UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $8.66, but opened at $9.40. UP Fintech shares last traded at $9.0550, with a volume of 4,521,604 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. UP Fintech had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 17.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TIGR. UBS Group started coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.10 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut UP Fintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UP Fintech

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sparta 24 Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 6,260,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,418,000 after buying an additional 2,603,842 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at about $24,456,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 282.1% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,247,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,261 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 450.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,976,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the second quarter worth about $12,993,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UP Fintech Stock Up 3.3%

The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95.

About UP Fintech

(Get Free Report)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.