argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $1,110.00 at Morgan Stanley

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $1,070.00 to $1,110.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARGX. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of argenex from $880.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on argenex from $820.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on argenex from $700.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,070.00 price target on shares of argenex in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised argenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $907.67.

NASDAQ ARGX traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $926.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,731. argenex has a 1 year low of $510.05 and a 1 year high of $934.62. The company has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $842.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $701.93.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.03. argenex had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that argenex will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in argenex by 80.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 729,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,408,000 after acquiring an additional 324,653 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of argenex by 570.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 294,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,961,000 after buying an additional 250,278 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenex by 316.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,977,000 after buying an additional 204,180 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of argenex by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 297,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,775,000 after acquiring an additional 158,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of argenex by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 279,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,233,000 after acquiring an additional 142,606 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

