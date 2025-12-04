BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Research

BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on BETA Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BETA Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BETA Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BETA Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BETA Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BETA Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

BETA Technologies Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSE BETA opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. BETA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50.

BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported ($9.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

BETA Technologies Company Profile

BETA Technologies Inc is an electric aerospace company. It involved in designing, manufacturing and selling high-performance electric aircraft, advanced electric propulsion systems, components and charging systems. BETA Technologies Inc is based in SOUTH BURLINGTON.

