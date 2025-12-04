ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) CEO Randall Fields Sells 1,047 Shares

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall Fields sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $13,611.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 194,453 shares in the company, valued at $2,527,889. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ReposiTrak Stock Up 2.9%

NYSE TRAK traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,877. The stock has a market cap of $255.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21. ReposiTrak Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01.

Get ReposiTrak alerts:

ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. ReposiTrak had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $5.97 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on TRAK shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ReposiTrak in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered ReposiTrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRAK

Institutional Trading of ReposiTrak

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRAK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in ReposiTrak by 63.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in ReposiTrak by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 198,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ReposiTrak by 397.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in ReposiTrak by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in ReposiTrak by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 17,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

About ReposiTrak

(Get Free Report)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ReposiTrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReposiTrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.