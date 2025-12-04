Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) Insider Roland Austrup Acquires 4,900 Shares of Stock

Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVGet Free Report) insider Roland Austrup acquired 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $24,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 868,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,501.64. This represents a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:INV remained flat at $4.98 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 73,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,789. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80. Innventure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $311.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Innventure (NASDAQ:INVGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of ($5.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 million. Innventure had a negative return on equity of 29.39% and a negative net margin of 18,877.40%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innventure by 937.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,074,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,036 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Innventure in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,621,000. FWG Holdings LLC lifted its position in Innventure by 899.9% during the second quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 143,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 129,321 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innventure during the second quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innventure in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Innventure in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

