Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Fernando Rodrigues Sells 2,324 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) insider Fernando Rodrigues sold 2,324 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $17,406.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,525.41. The trade was a 35.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Teladoc Health Trading Down 2.1%

Teladoc Health stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,012,550. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.04. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $15.21.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $626.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.66 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 8.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Teladoc Health has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.250–0.100 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 412.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 101.1% in the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 4,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on TDOC

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.