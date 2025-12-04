Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BTIG Research

Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at BTIG Research to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

DFH opened at $19.78 on Monday. Dream Finders Homes has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65.

Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 6.16%.The business had revenue of $969.80 million during the quarter.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

