Salesforce’s (CRM) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Guggenheim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRM. Mizuho reduced their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.86.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $238.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $221.96 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.12, for a total value of $565,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,233,709.52. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,284 shares of company stock valued at $43,862,999. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% in the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.