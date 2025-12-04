Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) CEO Marc Lipschultz Purchases 69,663 Shares of Stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Lipschultz purchased 69,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,124.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 79,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,740. This represents a 746.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 4.9%

NYSE:OWL opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average is $17.88. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $687.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,500.00%.

OWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OWL

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.