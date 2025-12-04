Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDVO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.22 and last traded at $38.4580, with a volume of 585 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.36.

Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $507.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $581,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 23,443 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 652,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,429,000 after purchasing an additional 37,231 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 31,251 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 19,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter.

About Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF

The Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (IDVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides current income and capital appreciation by selecting dividend-paying ADRs of stocks from the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index, overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy.

