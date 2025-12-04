InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Trading Up 30% – What’s Next?

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 30% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 103,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 148,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.82.
InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.
