SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.28 and last traded at $47.8950, with a volume of 231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.95.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average is $47.97.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHM. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1,365.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

