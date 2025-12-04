Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Stock Price Down 14.6% – What’s Next?

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 14.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.29. 551,069 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 405% from the average session volume of 109,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$131.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CardiolRxTM (cannabidiol) oral solution, is pharmaceutically manufactured and in clinical development for use in the treatment of heart disease.

