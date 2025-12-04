Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Price Down 20.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) fell 20.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.12 and last traded at GBX 20. 63,588,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 635% from the average session volume of 8,652,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Pantheon Resources from GBX 70 to GBX 66 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 66.

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Stock Performance

About Pantheon Resources

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of £287.65 million, a PE ratio of -21.34 and a beta of -0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 25.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.90.

(Get Free Report)

Pantheon Resources plc is an AIM listed Oil & Gas company focused on developing its 100% owned Ahpun and Kodiak fields located on State of Alaska land on the North Slope, onshore USA. Independently certified best estimate contingent recoverable resources attributable to these projects currently total c.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.