Maplight Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MPLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $35.32 EPS

Maplight Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MPLT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($37.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($35.32), Zacks reports.

Maplight Therapeutics Stock Up 31.3%

MPLT stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. Maplight Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $20.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Maplight Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Maplight Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Maplight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Maplight Therapeutics Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. We were founded by globally recognized leaders in psychiatry and neuroscience research to address the lack of circuit-specific pharmacotherapies available for patients.

