Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.360-3.540 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Five Below also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.710-5.890 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Five Below from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Five Below from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Five Below from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $160.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.67.

Shares of FIVE opened at $163.15 on Thursday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $52.38 and a 1 year high of $168.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.23.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.46. Five Below had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.710-5.890 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.540 EPS. Analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 184,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,825,000 after buying an additional 21,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

