Kennedy Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,975 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $317.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $433.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $423.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.12.

Shares of UNH opened at $340.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $308.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $622.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

