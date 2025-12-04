Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading Down 25% – What’s Next?

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 25% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 243,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 668,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a market cap of C$6.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
