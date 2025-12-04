Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Shares Up 33.9% – Time to Buy?

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 33.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 593,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 377% from the average session volume of 124,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
Triumph Gold Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$20.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.28.
Triumph Gold Company Profile
Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Triumph Gold
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Battle of the Big-Upside Tech Names: HUBS vs. NBIS vs. TEAM
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- MongoDB Just Posted a Blowout Quarter—But Is It Too Hot to Touch?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3 Stocks Poised to Benefit From Google’s AI Breakthough
Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.