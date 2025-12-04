WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Insider David Yates Sells 6,820 Shares

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) insider David Yates sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $75,838.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 152,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,607.76. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WisdomTree Stock Up 2.3%

WT opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23. WisdomTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. WisdomTree had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $125.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in WisdomTree by 29.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in WisdomTree by 52.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 483,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 166,622 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in WisdomTree by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 518,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 238,977 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in WisdomTree by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 44,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 12,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WT. Zacks Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on WisdomTree from $14.75 to $13.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings raised WisdomTree from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities set a $16.00 price target on WisdomTree in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

