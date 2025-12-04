Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Illumina from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $109.00 price objective on Illumina in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Illumina Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $127.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Illumina has a 12-month low of $68.70 and a 12-month high of $153.06.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.13 per share, with a total value of $61,065.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 12,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,433.99. The trade was a 4.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 10.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,364 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 65.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 290 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 12.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,073 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

