BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Hold Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BETA. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BETA Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on BETA Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BETA Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BETA Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BETA Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.
BETA Technologies Stock Up 4.3%
BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported ($9.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
BETA Technologies Company Profile
BETA Technologies Inc is an electric aerospace company. It involved in designing, manufacturing and selling high-performance electric aircraft, advanced electric propulsion systems, components and charging systems. BETA Technologies Inc is based in SOUTH BURLINGTON.
