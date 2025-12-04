Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) vs. SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Head-To-Head Comparison

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) and SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Azenta and SOPHiA GENETICS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Azenta 2 3 3 0 2.13 SOPHiA GENETICS 1 0 2 0 2.33

Azenta presently has a consensus target price of $38.60, suggesting a potential upside of 10.59%. SOPHiA GENETICS has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.30%. Given SOPHiA GENETICS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SOPHiA GENETICS is more favorable than Azenta.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azenta $593.82 million 2.69 -$59.50 million ($1.30) -26.85 SOPHiA GENETICS $65.17 million 5.09 -$62.49 million ($0.46) -10.67

This table compares Azenta and SOPHiA GENETICS”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Azenta has higher revenue and earnings than SOPHiA GENETICS. Azenta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SOPHiA GENETICS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.1% of Azenta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Azenta shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Azenta and SOPHiA GENETICS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azenta -10.01% 1.40% 1.17% SOPHiA GENETICS -41.13% -37.75% -18.75%

Volatility & Risk

Azenta has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOPHiA GENETICS has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Azenta beats SOPHiA GENETICS on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc. provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold storage solutions, consumables and instruments, controlled rate thawing devices, and temperature-controlled storage and transportation solutions. This segment also provides sample management solutions, such as consumable vials and tubes, polymerase chain reaction, plates, instruments for supporting workflows, and informatics. The Life Sciences Services segment provides genomic services, that includes gene sequencing and gene synthesis services; and sample repository solutions, such as on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample transport and collection relocation, bio-processing solutions, disaster recovery and business continuity, and biospecimen procurement services, as well as project management and consulting services for genomic analysis and the management and care of biological samples used in pharmaceutical, biotech, healthcare, clinical, and academic research, and development sectors. It serves a range of life science customers, including pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, biorepositories, and research institutes. The company was formerly known as Brooks Automation, Inc. and changed its name to Azenta, Inc. in December 2021. Azenta, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific. SOPHiA GENETICS SA was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

