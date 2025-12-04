BMO Capital Markets Lowers The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $95.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $113.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DSGX. Raymond James Financial raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $126.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.82.

DSGX opened at $90.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.32 and a 200 day moving average of $98.77. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $78.88 and a fifty-two week high of $124.31.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $178.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.51 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 23.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

