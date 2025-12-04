Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Given New $269.00 Price Target at Barclays

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $270.00 to $269.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.13% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. HSBC decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.71.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $193.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.88. The stock has a market cap of $122.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $228.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,948,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $836,107,000 after acquiring an additional 47,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

