Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director Ronna Romney Sells 2,975 Shares of Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) Director Ronna Romney sold 2,975 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $60,362.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,273.76. This trade represents a 9.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Park-Ohio Stock Performance

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.56. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $398.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.30 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 1.46%.Park-Ohio has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 29.76%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 238.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 377.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Park-Ohio by 14,282.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 69.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the first quarter worth about $80,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Park-Ohio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

