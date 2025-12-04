iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Insider Chad Patterson Sells 280 Shares

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) insider Chad Patterson sold 280 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.83, for a total value of $51,752.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,019,219.21. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $181.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.23 and a beta of 1.10. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.40.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.30. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $192.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on IRTC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $193.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital set a $220.00 price objective on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

