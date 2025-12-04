Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) General Counsel Jonathan Allan Sells 2,292 Shares of Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 2,292 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $70,249.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,107.80. This trade represents a 10.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Allan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Jonathan Allan sold 2,284 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $68,017.52.

On Friday, October 3rd, Jonathan Allan sold 10,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $30.58 on Thursday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $38.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,489,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 438.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 737,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after buying an additional 600,687 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 49.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,323,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,102,000 after acquiring an additional 439,824 shares in the last quarter. Checkpoint Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 139.3% during the first quarter. Checkpoint Capital L.P. now owns 730,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 425,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,670,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Further Reading

